"I've gone through a lot of stuff": UConn's Paige Bueckers describes how she wants to be remembered as college hooper

In her four years at college so far, Paige Bueckers missed nearly a year and a half from playing due to back-to-back leg injuries. Despite it all, the UConn guard persevered in her recovery journey and successfully returned last season to lead the Huskies to a Final Four appearance.

Bueckers spoke of her college career during her appearance on Flau'jae Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds" podcast. When asked how she would like to be remembered, she said:

"Just being resilient. I've gone through a lot of stuff since I've been at college, just like injuries and adversity. But just being resilient, being a winner, being a great teammate, great leader, I think being the best teammate I could be is like the most important thing for me.

"And just being someone that would do anything for the program, rep the program proud. Did great things on and off the floor for the communities. Just being a great human being along with being a great basketball player, but a lot."

Paige Bueckers inspires young hoopers with her resilience

During the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities, Paige Bueckers joined young basketball players for a youth camp where she spoke to them about her struggles with injuries and what she learned from them.

"I would just say have fun, never take it for granted," she said. "Every single day you get to wake up and do what you love, so it's a blessing. I have had injuries, so I have had the game taken away from me. You never know how fast it could change. So, never take it for granted.

"Some days will be tired, sometimes you might not want to go to the gym but it'll make you great and it will make you appreciate the game and love the game even more. Never take it for granted and make sure to always have fun."

Now in her final college season, Paige Bueckers will be attempting to lead the UConn Huskies to an NCAA championship. Their last win came in 2016, and winning a title will put Bueckers in the same league as UConn legends like Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

After the season, the guard is expected to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft, where she is already predicted to be the No. 1 pick.

What do you think of Paige Bueckers' struggle and eventual victory after the injuries? Let us know in the comments section below.

