"I've hired the best defamation law firm": LSU HC Kim Mulkey threatens legal action against The Washington Post over alleged 'hit piece' pursuit

There is a lot of drama surrounding the NCAA Tournament on the court but something is brewing on the bench of the defending champion LSU Tigers. It is reported that 'The Washington Post' is preparing to release a story centered around LSU coach Kim Mulkey, but details outside of that are not evident as of yet.

In her media availability before their round of 32 game against the 11th-seeded Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, coach Kim Mulkey read a prepared statement threatening legal action against any "hit piece".

Kim Mulkey has been one of the more outspoken coaches over the past few years. She discussed the COVID policies and testing players as well as the entire saga of suspending superstar Angel Reese earlier this season.

In her statement, she mentioned preparing a defamation lawsuit on The Washington Post.

"I'm fed up, and I'm not going to let The Washington Post attack this university, this awesome team of young women I have, or me without a fight. I've hired the best defamation law firm in the country, and I will sue The Washington Post if they publish a false story about me. Not many people are in a position to hold these kinds of journalists accountable, but I am, and I'll do it."

While Mulkey is preparing legal counsel depending on the piece coming out in the next few days, she did confirm Kent Babb's story has been in the making over the last two years and she did not answer any questions or provide quotes for the piece.

After a story Babb wrote about LSU coach Brian Kelly, Mulkey told Babb that she would not do an interview with him. As of now, it remains to be seen how the story unfolds.

What does Kim Mulkey's contract look like?

Kim Mulkey has been one of the top women's college coaches in the game and is in her third year at the school. The university extended her a 10-year, $36 million contract after winning the national championship last year, the fourth of her career.