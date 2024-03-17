"I've never seen somebody so good get so much sh*t for no reason" - Purdue HC Matt Painter defends Zach Edey amid heavy criticism

Zach Edey was the only player who put up a significant contribution in Purdue Boilermakers' narrow 76-75 loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten semifinals. The towering slotman out of Toronto posted 28 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists on 7-11 FG shooting and 14-19 from the line.

And yet, fans still criticized his game, to which Purdue HC Matt Painter immediately fired back. Purdue Boilermakers reporter Sam King posted Painter`s remarks responding to criticisms of Edey on X:

"I've never seen somebody so good get so much shit for no reason. It blows my mind."

The head coach fired back at those who speciffically call out how the game's foul calls benefitted Edey. He was awarded 19 total free throw attempts (going 14-19) out of Purdue's 32 total free throws attempted. In comparison, Wisconsin shot a paltry nine attempts from the line, hitting just five of them.

However, analysts believe Edey`s biggest asset is his old school play, which allows him to get calls far more than the average, modern basketball player who plays from the outside (via Sports Illustrated):

"Edey’s aggressive, antiquated post assaults make him a frequent magnet for foul calls—and the numbers back up that notion. He entered the No. 3 Boilermakers’ Big Ten tournament semifinal against Wisconsin on Saturday with 351 free-throw attempts on the year, 42 more than anyone else in Division I."

Zach Edey's advanced stats

Many analysts have pointed out that advanced analytics show how efficient and critical he's been to Purdue's success all year.

In four years in West Lafayette, Zach Edey`s advanced stats prove his overall efficiency on the court time and time again. He`s currently tallied a career-high net rating of 38.1 this season (via FOX Sports). For the unfamiliar ones, net rating refers to how much the team outscores their opponents every 100 possessions whenever the player is on the floor.

Edey's offensive rating is also off the charts this year, averaging another career-high at 136.1. Once more, this is how many points he produces every 100 possessions; another testament to his overall impact on Purdue's offense. The only time teams seemingly have a chance to match up without having to do too much is if Edey sits on the bench.

Zach Edey is an amazing basketball player, but many fans believe the only thing that`s garnering him criticism is his back-to-the-basket style of play in an era of basketball that puts premium on big men that can shoot the ball or put it on the floor from the perimeter.