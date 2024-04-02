“I've been sexualized, I've been threatened": $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese breaks silence on facing 'death threats' after winning March Madness

LSU Tigers' March Madness run ended Monday after the 94-87 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in an epic Elite Eight showdown. Caitlin Clark charged through LSU's defenses, scoring 41 points and providing 12 assists, leading Iowa to the Final Four. Whereas, Angel Reese finished the game with 17 points and 20 rebounds. The LSU forward's attempts to help defend their championship fell short.

When talking to the media post-game, Angel Reese addressed the loss and her experiences since her team's championship win in the 2022-23 season.

"I just try to stand strong. I've been through so much, I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times that threats, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened. And I've stood strong every single time," said Angel Reese

"I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don't want them to see me down and not be there for them ... All this has happened since I won the national championship and I haven't been happy since then"

Despite the criticism, Reese decided to remain true to herself.

"It sucks but I still wouldn't change. I wouldn't change anything and I would still sit here and say like I'm unapologetically me. I'm gonna always leave that mark. I can be who I am and stand on that. Hopefully, the little girls that look up to me ... I give them some type of inspiration."

What's ahead for LSU and Angel Reese?

The Tigers will return to Baton Rouge with much to ruminate and devise a strategy for the next season. Meanwhile, Angel Reese has a tough decision to make.

As per the WNBA rules, "any player competing in the Elite Eight or beyond has until 48 hours after the conclusion of their final game" to make their plans regarding their remaining NCAA eligibility and declare for the draft. This would leave the LSU guard till 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night to come to a decision.

When asked about her future moves during the post-game interview, she said:

"I'll make a decision when I'm ready."

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, on the other hand, have until Saturday to prepare for the Final Four clash against the Paige Bueckers-led UConn Huskies.

This will be Clark's last appearance in March Madness after she declared for the WNBA draft in February.

