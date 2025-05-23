“I WANNA BE LIKE U”: MiLaysia Fulwiley’s GF JaMeesia Ford inspires fans after her historic 4th SEC championship victory 

JaMeesia Ford shows no signs of slowing down. The South Carolina track star is a four-time SEC champion, and she's flexing her latest accomplishment.

Ford, girlfriend of LSU transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley, shared snaps from her award-winning meet on Instagram on Thursday.

"It’s all God’s plan. 4x SEC CHAMP that’s it and thats all 👌🏽🥇#roadtonattys," Ford captioned the post.

Gamecocks fans reacted to Ford's fourth SEC championship victory in the comments. Some shared the way that the South Carolina star inspires them.

"WOW I WANNA BE LIKE U😍😝"

"I'm a fan🔥🔥"

Others praised Ford for her impressive feat.

"SHOW OFF Jameesia, because YOU ABSOLUTELY CAN & Should! YOU ARE THAT GIRL🗣️🗣️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

"YOU DA 🐐"

"definitely HER👏🏽"

Commenters also pointed out Ford's versatility.

"The most versatile sprinter in the NCAA right now👑🥇"

"world's most versatile sprinter💯"

MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford's star-studded relationship

MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford are an athletic power couple. Ford's dominance on the track is clear, and Fulwiley thrived in her two seasons with the South Carolina women's basketball team.

The two athletes first met at an event for the Gamecocks' women's basketball and track and field teams in the fall of 2023, when they were both freshmen. The two began hanging out, and Fulwiley quickly became aware of Ford's athletic skills.

Track & Field: NCAA Indoor Championships-Press Conference - Source: Imagn

In the months following her first interaction with Fulwiley, Ford set an under-20 record in the 200 meter, became a two-time NCAA indoor champion in the 200 and 4 x 400 meters and received a world ranking of No. 17 in the 200.

“I got to know her off the track,” Fulwiley said. “So, once I’d seen how she was on the track, I was like, 'Wow, she’s almost as great of a person on the track as she is off the track.'"

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

The couple won co-Female Freshman of the Year at South Carolina's 2024 Gamecocks Gala and have continued to shine in their respective sports. Ford was a first-team All-American this season, and Fulwiley helped guide the women's basketball team to the national championship game.

Fulwiley has discussed why she and Ford have been open with their relationship, often posting one another on social media and hyping one another up on their athletic accomplishments.

“I’ve never really seen a couple that thrives like us,” Fulwiley said. “That’s what really made us want to go public.”

The couple is clearly thriving, as most recently highlighted by Ford's fourth SEC title.

