Flau'jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo and Kiki Iriafen received a Full Court Press crown from ESPN Orignals following their acheivement this season.

The post was shared by ESPNW on their official Instagram account on Friday with the caption:

"Here’s to crowning achievements 👑‘Full Court Press’ Season 2 is rolling in with royalty 🔥May 3 on ESPN | Stream on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+."

The crown was sent to each basketball star individually, with a letter sent alongside. They were all surprised after receiving the package, with each of them opening the letter and reading it.

"Dear Flau'jae, dear Kiki, dear Hannah, wishing you all the best for March Madness. When court queens reign forever, the crown is yours. Now it's time to share your story with the world. Welcome to Full court press."

Johnson said at the end of the letter, while reading her custom 'Full Court Press' crown sent to her:

"You know Peyton Manning texted me? I was freaking out. Like, I can call Peyton Manning."

In another frame, they were seen bringing out the crown for the box and admiring it. Kiki also took a picture of the crown and screamed "This is gorgeous". The three stars later put on the crown with smiles on their faces.

Flau'jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo and Kiki Iriafen led their teams to the Sweet 16

Flau'jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo and Kiki Iriafen helped their teams make it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Johnson contributed to No. 3 seed LSU Tigers' (30-5) 101-71 victory over No. 6 seed Florida State Seminoles on Monday, recording 13 points, three assists and four rebounds, as they advanced to the second round. She aims to push her team to the last eight when they face No. 2 seed NC State Wolfpack on Saturday at the Spokane Arena.

Hidalgo, on the other hand, had the highest points for her team in No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish's (29-5) 76-55 victory over No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines on Sunday in the second round. The guard had 21 points as her team made it to the Sweet 16. They will face No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in a bid to make it to the final eight.

Meanwhile, Iriafen led the No. 1 seed USC Trojans to a commanding 96-59 victory over No. 9 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament's second round on Tuesday. The forward had 32 points and nine rebounds as the Trojans (30-3) cruised to the Sweet 16. They are set to face the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday at the Spokane Arena for a spot in the Elite Eight.

