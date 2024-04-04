"I don't want anything in my life to be easy": $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese prepares for hard work as LSU star declares for 2024 WNBA Draft

Immediately after the LSU Tigers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight, attention shifted to the status of Angel Reese's future. The LSU Tigers, who has a name, image and likeness valuation of $1.8 million, according to On3 Sports, had 48 hours to decide whether or not she would enter the 2024 WNBA Draft. The 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player made that decision on Wednesday.

In an interview with Vogue, Reese stated:

"I’ve done everything I wanted to in college. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

She acknowledged that the transition to the WNBA may not be easy, while noting that she is prepared:

"I want to start at the bottom again. I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level... I’ll be working with grown women. I’ll be working with women that have kids, women that have a family to feed. I’m going to have to work my butt off every single day and grind. And who wouldn’t want that? I don’t want anything in my life to be easy." [h/t Vogue]

Angel Reese finished her four-year collegiate career averaging 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 70.4% from the free-throw line. In addition to leading the Tigers to a national title and winning the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, she has been named an All-American three times.

Angel Reese releases video following 2024 WNBA Draft announcement

Angel Reese announced that she will declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft on Wednesday. While her official announcement came in an interview with Vogue, Reese confirmed the news with a video shared to social media in which she stated:

"All right, let’s do this. Four years. Where to begin? To my family, my mom, my MVP. To Baltimore, and the Terps. To LSU, my PMAC home. To my teammates and coaches, managers and trainers. To God, and this blessing of a life. Thank you. All of this is because of you. Thank you for loving me and supporting me in everything I do. For standing by me at my lowest, for making every second of the past four years, a dream come true."

Reese continued:

"I’m leaving college with everything I ever wanted - a degree, a national championship and this platform, I could’ve never imagined. This is for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in, it’s unapologetically you. To grow up in sports, and to have an impact on those coming next. This was a difficult decision, but I trust the next chapter because I know the author. Bayou Barbie out."

Check out Angel Reese's announcement video below:

