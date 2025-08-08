South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts couldn't lead the Gamecocks to a repeat national championship when the UConn Huskies beat them in the championship game in April. Kitts will return to Columbia for her senior year next season after which she will be eligible for the 2026 WNBA draft.On the Uninterrupted podcast on Thursday, Kitts revealed the qualities she admires in NBA and WNBA players. She also spoke about never wanting to face Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington due to her defensive awareness.&quot;They asked me this question the other day. (Speed) Jackie Young 'cause she's super fast, she be blowing past people,&quot; Chloe Kitts said. &quot;Post moves, KD, he's a big guard, got a mismatch on the perimeter and down low, got a nice fadeaway.&quot;(Scoring ability) I'd say Steph. Defense, I'd say Di'Jonai Carrington, she be locking people up. I see her blocking people, I don't want her to guard me. (Passing), Jokic. He's a really good passer and he's big too, he be throwing dimes. (Swag), Shai for sure, he can dress.&quot;View on TikTokChloe Kitts had a memorable season for USCChloe Kitts became a starter for coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks last season.She became the first player since Aliyah Boston in 2021 to manage a triple-double against the Ole Miss Rebels in February. Kitts was also named the Southeastern Conference Tournament MVP after leading the Gamecocks to the title in March.Kitts averaged 10.2 points on 52% shooting from the floor and 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Gamecocks last season. During March Madness, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley praised the forward for her maturation during the season.“This is the Chloe we projected when we started recruiting her,” Dawn Staley said. “She skipped her high school year and came to us halfway through the school year probably thought it was the worst decision that she made when she was going through it, but then the following year she was a lot better.&quot;But her maturation process from everything, she’s grown in every aspect of her life. Mentally, physically, emotionally. We have grown-up conversations and I can’t believe it sometimes because of how she came in.”Chloe Kitts will spearhead Staley's team next season alongside the country's leading scorer last season, Ta'Niya Latson, who was acquired from the transfer portal as the Gamecocks attempt to wrest back their national championship from the UConn Huskies.