"I want a mea culpa from every f***ing one of you": Doug Gottlieb fires back at critics amid Green Bay’s 18-game losing streak

Doug Gottlieb's first season as Green Bay Phoenix's head coach has amplified his reputation for involvement in controversies. Phoenix is on an 18-game losing streak, leading to significant criticism. Despite this, Gottlieb has refused to back down, instead demanding accountability from those who doubt him.

Jason Stewart, former Fox Sports analyst turned college coach, addressed the scrutiny on Doug Gottlieb's podcast in which he makes it clear that he expects a reckoning when the tide turns.

"I want a mea culpa from every f****ing one of you," said Doug Gottlieb. "I got off the phone with two former head coaches who are now broadcasters... They understand; they get it. And the radio show isn't even a thing for them because most high-major coaches have a radio show."

Gottlieb mentions that former coaches support him, but his frustration isn't just about the criticism. He also worries about the lack of context surrounding Green Bay's struggles. He pointed to the injuries and the limitations in the roster as a result of the absence of top scorer Anthony Roy and another key contributor, Marcus Hall.

"This level of college basketball is fragile. You lose your top two players, and people act like it's just bad coaching," he continued. "Look at history- Bill Self lost 18 straight in his first year at Oral Roberts. I don't hear anyone talking about that."

After the series of losses, Green Bay sits at 2-21 overall and remains winless in the Horizon League play. Their latest defeat against Oakland fueled many questions about whether Gottlieb can turn things around. However, he remains very positive about the comeback and wants critics to acknowledge their misjudgment once it arrives.

Injuries and inexperience have troubled Doug Gottlieb's season

NCAA Basketball: Green Bay at Ohio State - Source: Imagn

Gottlieb has been blamed for Green Bay's struggles, but the challenges they faced extend beyond coaching decisions. This includes relying on a young roster that lacks its two key players to mentor them.

"I played nine kids yesterday- six of which are freshmen," Gottlieb pointed out highlighting the pain of a young team adjusting to the demand of college basketball.

