"I don't want people running out on the floor": Kim Mulkey makes her intentions clear with a gentle reminder for LSU fans ahead of South Carolina game

LSU (18-2) will probably face their toughest test of the season when they square off against South Carolina (17-0) on Thursday night. The Tigers, who are the defending national champions, will aim to hand the red-hot Gamecocks their first loss of the season.

This is a rare instance for the defending champions to be considered underdogs in a home game. Nonetheless, head coach Kim Mulkey prefers fans not to view a potential win against the undefeated Gamecocks as a monumental upset that demands wild celebrations. She said (via ClutchPoints):

"We're not gonna go run on the floor if we beat them," Mulkey said. "You're the defending national champions. Act like you've been there. And I want everybody to scream and holler, but I don't want people running out on the floor like we just won another national championship."

Kim Mulkey loves the underdog role for LSU

Being an underdog sometimes eases the pressure ahead of a game and LSU's head coach wants to take advantage of this. She noted her team will aim to upset the Gamecocks in a matchup in which she expects an electrifying atmosphere.

"No one has found the formula to beat them and we will try to upset them," Mulkey said. "We're the underdog, and I love underdog roles, and I know it will be one heck of an atmosphere. It's going to be good for us, it's going to be good for South Carolina, and overall it's going to be good for women's basketball."

LSU has been winless against South Carolina since 2012, making Mulkey acknowledge that a victory would indeed be a significant achievement. However, she stresses the importance of not diverting from the goal of bringing home another championship.

"This is a very exciting game Thursday, but keep perspective," Mulkey said. "There are bigger games down the road for both South Carolina and LSU. Don't make it so big that you're devastated if your team doesn't win. But if your team wins, celebrate it, and then move on the next day."

A win for the Tigers will be a big one on their way to defending the national title. LSU defeated Iowa in the national championship game last season and aims to go all the way once again this season.

The team has notably overcome the early season’s struggles and controversies involving its big names to get back on track for something big.