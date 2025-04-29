“I wasn’t that good”: Cedric Coward gets 100% real on his journey before Duke commitment

Cedric Coward is getting candid about his basketball journey. On Monday, the former Washington State guard appeared on "The Field of 68: After Dark" and reflected on his career thus far, including his recent commitment to play at Duke next season. Coward admitted that he wasn't a very good player coming out of high school.
"Honestly, there's a whole bunch of excuses I can make in terms of I wasn't looked at or I never played in an AAU circuit, all of that stuff, but to be honest with you, I just wasn't that good," Coward said.
Coward reflected on his childhood dreams of playing at a top program like Duke or Kansas that he watched on TV, but explained that these dreams didn't pan out right out of high school.
"I didn't really have the work to match the ambition of wanting to go there," Coward said.
Coward began his college career at the Division III level, playing a season at Willamette University. He thrived in his freshman season and was named NWC Freshman of the Year and was a first-team All-NWC selection. He ranked second in Division III with 19 double-doubles.
"I thank my coaches at D3, because that experience really helped me grow not only as a man but as a basketball player as well," Coward said. "Absolutely consuming myself with the game and realizing the level I wanted to get to, I had to get better."
Coward went on to spend stints at Eastern Washington University and Washington State on his way to fulfilling his childhood dream of playing for the Blue Devils.
What Cedric Coward brings to Duke
Cedric Coward is Duke's first transfer portal pick-up this offseason and provides Jon Scheyer's squad with a sizable wing with proven efficiency.
The 6'6" guard was a promising addition to Washington State this past season but appeared in just six games due to a shoulder injury. Despite his shortened season, Coward made an impact, averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists and highlighting his defensive depth with 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.
Coward is an excellent shooter from anywhere on the court. In his college career, he has averaged 59.3%, including 38.6% from beyond the arc and has made 83.3% of his free throws.
The tall, athletic guard brings four years of college experience and is a solid performer. He looks to bounce back from injury and showcase his versatile skill set for the Blue Devils next season.
