“I went 0 for 5 from three”: Disappointed Flau'Jae Johnson promises to “lock in” after sub-par performance in back-to-back games

Flau'Jae Johnson and the No. 7 LSU Tigers suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks on Jan. 24 before bouncing back against Texas A&M on Jan. 26. Johnson was frustrated with how she struggled to shoot the ball in these two games.

Johnson uploaded a video of the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'Jae Johnson" podcast to YouTube on Thursday. The main topic she addressed was LSU's performances in their previous games, especially hers.

Against South Carolina, she was limited to 13 points and four rebounds on 6-of-18 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. The following game against the Aggies, she finished with 22 points and five rebounds but shot 7-of-18 overall and 0-of-5 from downtown.

"We haven't shot the ball particularly well," Johnson said at the 14:45 mark. "Me, me. I haven't shot the ball particularly well, bro. Um, I went 0-for-5 from three, bro. I don't remember the last time I went, 0-for-5, 0-for-anything in the game from the three.

"I've been in the gym, though, like, I've been working on this shot. Y'all know how much I'll be in a gym, shooting on the shot machine, bro, I gotta lock in, bro. Like, I don't know, I really gotta lock in on my shooting form, like, my technique."

What's next for Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU

Despite the loss to the No. 2 Gamecocks, Flau'Jae Johnson and the No. 7 Tigers did recover their offensive firepower against Oklahoma on Thursday night.

LSU went back and forth with the Sooners, trading multiple blows on offense until the home team made big plays down the stretch to secure the win.

Three players scored 20 or more points for the Tigers; Mikaylah Williams boomed with a season-high 37 points and seven rebounds, Johnson put up 25 points and five assists, while Aneesah Morrow finished with a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds

The win improved LSU to 22-1 overall and 7-1 in SEC on the season. They are averaging 88.7 points on 47.4% shooting, including 32.6% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 25.1 points per game.

The No. 7 Tigers will prepare for their first matchup of February, hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

