“I wish Michael Jordan would do this with UNC”: Hoops fans react as St. John’s $1 billion worth alum gives big boost to Rick Pitino and co. 

Rick Pitino and St. John’s received a major show of support as St. John’s billionaire alum and BodyArmor founder Mike Repole vowed to support the program.

Ad

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Front Office Sports gave a quote from Mike Repole on how much he’s willing to spend on NIL for the school.

Fans on social media were buzzing at the show of support from the billionaire. The $1 billion-worth Mike Repole (per Celebrity Net Worth) finished from St. John’s with a degree in Sports Management.

Ad

Trending

The post was quick to spark reactions from fans, drawing comparisons to other college basketball programs and their famous alumni, as other fans commended the effort.

“I wish Jordan would do this with UNC,” a fan commented.

Hoops fan reacts as St. John’s $1 billion worth alum gives big boost to Rick Pitino and co - Image source: Instagram/frontofficesports

“St. John's by a million,” another fan commented.

Ad

Another hoops fan reacts as St. John’s $1 billion worth alum gives big boost to Rick Pitino and co - Image source: Instagram/frontofficesports

Reacting to the gesture, other fans praised Rick Pitino’s effort with the St. John's basketball program.

Ad

“Rick Pitino flipped that whole program,” a fan said.

“Pitino aka the godfather bring NYC basketball to life. This man an absolute legend,” a fan commented.

“The St John's era of basketball was epic Big East was at its peak,” another fan said.

Hoops fans react as St. John’s $1 billion worth alum gives big boost to Rick Pitino and co - Image source: Instagram/frontofficesports

Rick Pitino sets plans to celebrate historic Big East Tournament victory

Rick Pitino and the No. 6-ranked St. John’s Red Storm secured their first Big East Tournament title in 25 years after an 82-66 victory over Creighton on Saturday night. The victory ensured they secured a place in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Following the win, Pitino sat with Fox Sports to reflect on the significance of the moment as he revealed his plans to celebrate the victory.

"I’m gonna drink a quart of Jameson’s," Pitino said. "We just wanted to play every game in the Big East Tournament as if it was the first round, second round and third round of the NCAA Tournament."

Ad

With the victory, Pitino made history by becoming the first coach to lead six different programs to the NCAA Tournament. The milestone highlights a major turnaround for St. John’s, which last made the tournament in 2019.

"At the beginning of the year, we had our goals, but we were just hoping to make the tournament, to get in," Pitino said. "It’s a great win for the city. A great win for our university. I’m very, very proud that St. John’s has gotten to this level."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With momentum on the Red Storms’ side and with Rick Pitino, St. John’s steps into March Madness with confidence, aiming to make a deep tournament run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here