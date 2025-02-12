"I wish we had more time with her”: College hoops fans react to Lucy Olsen’s snap from her season-high performance against Nebraska on IG

College hoops fans have reacted to Lucy Olsen's shared snapshot from her standout performance against Nebraska, where she achieved a season-high.

The Hawkeyes star put on a show in Iowa Hawkeyes win against Nebraska on Tuesday, reaching her highest point total of the season, 32 points. Following her dominant performance, photographer Bri Lewerke posted some snaps of Olsen on Instagram with the caption:

"Lucy Olsen recorded a season-high 32 PTS vs. Nebraska on Monday 🔥 In her last 5 games she’s shot 55% from the field, 47% from three, and is averaging 22 PTS, 6 APG, & 3.8 RPG. March is just around the corner 😈"

The post received approval from her fanbase. One fan wished for more time with the basketball star, another praised her photography skills and the third celebrated her well-timed peak performance.

"Man, I wish we had more time with her 😔," one fan said.

"Bri, your pictures are so damn good!!" another fan wrote.

"Peaking at the right time - you love to see it," a fan commented.

Fans react to Olsen's post (Credit: IG/@brilewerkephoto)

Other fans expressed their admiration and enthusiasm for the guard, praising her as a valuable Hawkeye player and commending her skills and attitude.

"Certainly glad she is a Hawkeye! 🖤💛," one fan wrote.

"Love her play, love her attitude. Nice pics! ❤️," another fan said.

"Lucy is AWESOME! ❤️🙌🔥👏," a fan commented.

Fans react to Olsen's post (Credit: IG/@brilewerkephoto)

Olsen also had seven assists and six rebounds as Iowa dominated Nebraska. The talented guard has consistently impressed this season, averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 43.6%.

Iowa v Oregon - Source: Getty

Lucy Olsen helps the Hawkeyes extend their winning streak

On Tuesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes claimed a comfortable 81-66 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Syndication: HawkCentral - Source: Imagn

With the win, Iowa stretched its winning streak to five games, maintaining its 10th spot in the Big Ten while improving its overall record to 17-7.

The Hawkeyes will aim to extend their winning streak to six games when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their next match on Friday at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

