“I won’t enjoy it if we lose to Tennessee, which we can”: Kim Mulkey reveals plans to watch the Super Bowl after LSU game

Following LSU's game against Tennesee, Kim Mulkey will be glued to watching Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. How she'd feel before she tuned in matters to her.

Mulkey tuned in to the 104.5 ESPN radio channel for an interview with T-Bob Hebert in a video on YouTube on Tuesday. She explained she'd be excited to see the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, she hopes that her Tigers come through with a win over Tennessee before she gets around to the big game.

"I love sports, and I'll rush home, hopefully after a win, because I won't enjoy it if we lose to Tennessee, which we can, because they're very good," Mulkey said (Timestamp: 2:33). "But I'll rush home and I'll watch it."

How Kim Mulkey, LSU matches up with Tennessee

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers' matchup with Tennessee will commence at 4 p.m. ET. When it concludes, Mulkey and the squad would have some time to see the start of Super Bowl 59, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

LSU boasts a 23-1 overall record, going 8-1 in its first nine games of conference play while on a three-game win streak. They are scoring 88.3 points on 47.1% shooting (33.3% from the 3-point line), blowing out teams by 24.7 points.

Flau'jae Johnson leads the way with 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest after 24 appearances. Aneesah Morrow follows with a double-double of 18.6 points and 14.2 rebounds. Mikaylah Williams puts up 17 points and 4.7 rebounds, while Kailyn Gilbert provides 10 points and 3.1 rebounds.

They would have a noteworthy challenge in Tennessee, currently 16-5 on the season. The Lady Vols have a potent offense of 91.1 points on shooting splits of 44% overall and 33.3% from downtown, seeing Talaysia Cooper command the unit with 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Until Super Bowl Sunday arrives, Kim Mulkey and the No. 6 Tigers have a matchup against the Missouri Tigers at the Mizzou Arena on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

