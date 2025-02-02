“Ian Jackson said it wasn’t loud”: Duke fans react as freshman Khaman Maluach makes bold claim about Cameron Stadium

Duke basketball fans were buzzing on Sunday, after freshman Khaman Maluach made a bold claim about the atmosphere at Cameron Indoor Stadium, declaring that it was “the most electric atmosphere" that he had played in in his career.

In a post-game interview posted by Duke Men’s Basketball on Sunday, The South Sudanese center, who has already represented his country in the Olympics spoke about the energy of the Duke fans and said:

“It was electric... It’s a different energy. I played in the Olympics, but not everybody in the Olympics was standing up and watching the game."

Here is how fans reacted to the statement from the Blue Devils freshman.

“Ian Jackson said it wasn’t loud 😂😂,” a fan commented.

“For real, Duke is playing on a different level,” another fan said.

Jon Scheyer speaks about Khaman Maluach’s moment of discomfort in Duke’s win over N.C. State

With 4:21 remaining in the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils’ 74-64 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday, freshman center Khaman Maluach found himself at the center of an unusual delay. Standing on the baseline, Maluach suddenly vomited on the court. The game was briefly paused as Duke staff cleaned up the mess.

Maluach had an impactful game prior to the incident, contributing four points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in nearly 28 minutes of play. However, after the unexpected event, he left the court and did not return. Following the game, Duke coach Jon Scheyer explained that Maluach wasn’t sick but had been cramping.

“He wasn’t sick, he was cramping,” Scheyer said. “(He) chugged a lot of Gatorade quickly, and that’s what happened when he threw up. He was doing whatever he could to get back in the game. Obviously, he drank too much there. He felt better after the game. I’m worried about him. We have to get him rested.”

The Blue Devils trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half against NC State but rallied back towards the end of the first half and pulled away in the second half to secure the win. Freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel led the charge for Duke, with Flagg scoring an impressive 28 points and Knueppel adding 19.

