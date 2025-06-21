ICYMI: Geno Auriemma goes all in to support former Husky Paige Bueckers during intense Sun vs Wings matchup

Former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers returned to Connecticut with the Dallas Wings on Friday evening. Bueckers led her new team to a narrow 86-83 win over the Connecticut Sun, tallying 21 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

Buecker's former UConn coach, Geno Auriemma and several players, including KK Arnold and Azzi Fudd, were in attendance at the Mohegan Sun to watch the former Huskies superstar dominate the Sun and notch just the Wings' third victory of the season.

The Mohegan Sun is a familiar venue for the Huskies and during her UConn career under Auriemma, Bueckers managed an astonishing 15-0 record there.

Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers share a close relationship and the pair is fresh from finally breaking a nine-year UConn national championship drought in April before the Wings selected the talented guard with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Earlier in the week, the Huskies coach also attended the Wings' 80-71 win over the Golden State Valkyries, pitting Bueckers against former UConn star Kaitlyn Chen.

Paige Bueckers celebrates homecoming

The Mohegan Sun was sold out for Paige Bueckers' return to Connecticut, where she has a huge following due to her exploits for the UConn Huskies under coach Geno Auriemma. Despite starring for the opposition team on home turf, the crowd occasionally chanted her name and showered her with support throughout the game.

Postgame, Bueckers celebrated her homecoming after the crucial victory over the Sun and praised her teammates.

“It’s fun coming back here every single time, they’ve always shown so much love to me and it’s been a state that’s done a lot for me,” Bueckers said. “It’s always amazing to come back and to get another win here, continue to keep building on what we’ve been doing as a team and keep striving for better. We learned a lot through this game. It was a full team victory, so that was fun to play that way.”

Bueckers is averaging 18.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.8 apg and 2.1 spg for the Dallas Wings, and her 20-point effort against the Sun was her fourth 20+ point haul this season.

Paige Bueckers has taken the league by storm and according to the WNBA, she trails only Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark (515,993 votes) in voting for next month's All-Star game (312,920 votes).

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

