ICYMI: Kim Mulkey and Vic Shaefer in attendance as 5-star recruit Trinity Jones impresses at the Run 4 The Roses Classic

Five-star Class of 2026 prospect Trinity Jones showcased her skills Saturday at the Run 4 The Roses Classic, with some big names watching. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and Texas Longhorns' Vic Schaefer were both present as the 6-foot-1 guard led Mac Irvin Fire Godfather to a 53-49 victory over Team Next Level. Jones finished with 11 points in the tough-fought win, leaving a strong impression with her all-around game.

Ad

On Saturday, SportsCenter Next highlighted Trinity Jones' standout performance with a post on their official Instagram page. The post included a video clip showing Jones dribbling past multiple defenders and scoring after a coast-to-coast drive. It also featured moments of her working smoothly with teammates and consistently putting pressure on the opposing defense.

The video also showed LSU coach Kim Mulkey and Texas's Vic Schaefer watching closely from the stands.

Ad

Trending

The Run 4 The Roses Classic is one of the top high school basketball events in the country, which brings together top high school talents from across the nation. The event also draws a large number of college coaches who come to scout the next generation of stars.

Trinity Jones and the Mac Irvin Fire Godfather squad have been on a roll at the Run 4 The Roses Classic, winning all their games so far. They kicked things off with a 72-55 win over the Bay State Jaguars GUAA on Thursday. On Friday, they kept the momentum going with a tight 59-56 victory over Central Florida Elite 17U 3SSB Grant Hill, followed by a 68-63 win against Phee Elite Olufson E40.

Ad

Trinity Jones, who is currently gearing up for her final high school basketball season at Bolingbrook High School in Illinois, is already on the radar of several top college programs. She has received multiple offers so far, including one from LSU.

Which college program has the highest chance of landing Trinity Jones?

Five-star guard Trinity Jones is currently ranked No. 7 in ESPN's Class of 2026 rankings. It's no surprise that she's one of the most sought-after high school prospects in the nation.

Ad

According to On3's recruiting predictions, Jones has already racked up 42 offers from top programs, including TCU, Illinois, North Carolina, Tennessee, LSU, Clemson, Michigan, Maryland, Florida State, and South Carolina. As it stands, TCU is seen as the frontrunner in her recruitment, with a 31.6% chance of landing her commitment.

Next in line are Illinois, with a 9.8% chance, and Iowa, with an 8.4% chance. North Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, and Clemson each have a 7% chance of securing Jones' commitment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here