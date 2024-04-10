"If you can’t beat them, buy them": College hoops fans react as reports of Kentucky offering Uconn's Dan Hurley massive $11m/year contract surface

Dan Hurley is likely to be named as a potential successor to John Calipari, after the latter announced that he was leaving the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday. Besides Hurley, Baylor's Scott Drew and Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, are the other names in the mix. Donovan, a former assistant coach at Kentucky, led the Florida Gators to its back-to-back championships in 2006 and 2007.

While the search is still in its initial stages, talks of compensation have apparently been conducted and it is rumored that Hurley, whose UConn just won its second straight NCAA title, is being offered $11M/year over 5-7 years. The rumors also add that Kentucky AD, Mitch Barnhart, is willing to go higher.

This number shocked fans and here are some of the reactions on X.

"College Athletics are dying," this fan rued.

"Makes sense, they pay a avg football coach 9 mill a year to do nothing," one fan opined.

"Good. The UK men’s basketball coach should be the highest paid college coach in any sport. It matters more," a fan commented.

"Give him 15 if they counter," another fan offered.

John Calipari feels like Kentucky needs a new voice

On Tuesday, John Calipari shared a video message on his X handle where he spoke of his decision to move from Kentucky after discussions with his wife, Ellen.

"This is a dream job. It was my dream job. Anybody in our profession looks at the University of Kentucky in basketball and says it’s the bluest of blue," Calipari said. "The last few weeks, we've come to realize that this program probably needs to hear another voice.”

Calipari said that he plans to take a full step back from the Kentucky Wildcats, but did not mention his future moves. However, speculations suggest that he could be joining the Arizona Razorbacks for the next season.

