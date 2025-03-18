“If you don’t clean that pan next time”: College hoops fans react as Hanna Cavinder shares healthy high protein breakfast recipe

On Tuesday, Hanna Cavinder shared her breakfast hack on Instagram, which generated reactions from college hoop fans. Cavinder shared a video, showing how she prepared a high-protein sandwich breakfast, which she said she was obsessed with lately.

Ingredients for the recipes include Sourdough, paprika cheese, eggs, meat and sugar-free maple syrup. Cavinder also revealed that she prioritized her protein intake every morning. She urged followers to try the recipe and let her know their thoughts.

"Healthy high protein breaky sandwich," the Miami women's basketball guard captioned the video.

However, some fans were unimpressed by Cavinder's cooking tutorial, with some noting how dirty her pan looked. Here are comments from some of these followers.

"😢👏," a fan wrote.

"You don’t have a toaster hilbilly?! 😍❤️ LOL!" another fan wrote.

"Why do you insist on deli meat. It’s one of the most unhealthy things for you," a fan commented.

"Now if you don’t clean that pan next time 😂," another fan commented.

Hanna Cavinder makes high protein breakfast on IG. Image via @cavinder twins

Here are more comments from fans who did not like Cavinder's cooking, with some suggesting she got a toaster.

"Who else eats standing up in the kitchen 🙋🏼‍♀️," a fan wrote.

"Use butter and dont let that flame cook into the bread directly. Cancerous," another fan wrote.

"It’s like watching a preteen cook," a fan commented.

Fans react to Hanna Cavinder's cooking on IG. Image via @ cavindertwins

Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, are big advocates ofa healthy diet and fitness. The Cavinder twins launched their fitness app, TWOgether, to help anyone willing to start working out and eating healthy.

Miami reporter condemns narrative about Hanna Cavinder's delayed breakup with Carson Beck

More details are emerging about why Miami Hurricanes basketball star, Hanna Cavinder, broke up with her boyfriend and Miami football star, Carson Beck. However, 247 Sports’ Gaby Urrutia made it clear she did not report that Miami men's football head coach Mario Cristobal paid Cavinder off to delay her breakup with Beck until the transfer was certain.

"Insane to have to comment on this but this is clearly not true and harmful to me and the quality of my reporting," she wrote.

Meanwhile, both Cavinder and Beck have yet to confirm the breakup news. However, the photos and videos of the Miami quarterback have been deleted from Cavinder's social media accounts.

