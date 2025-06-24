“If he was European and white, he’d be first pick”: Ex-Maryland HC Kevin Willard makes bold claim for Derik Queen

Former Maryland coach Kevin Willard made a bold statement about Derik Queen ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. On Tuesday, Willard strongly backed his former player, claiming Queen would have been viewed differently if he were white and from Europe.

Ad

“If Derik Queen was European and white, he’d be the first pick in the NBA draft,” Willard said.

Ad

Trending

It shows how highly Willard rates Queen’s game, having coached him for a season at Maryland. Queen had a solid freshman year at Maryland, with the 6-foot-10 forward fulfilling the hype after a successful high school career at Montverde Academy.

He helped the Terrapins to a 27-9 record in the 2024-25 season, while they finished second in the Big Ten with a 14-6 record. Queen showed flashes of why scouts are interested in his potential, leading Maryland to a Sweet 16 appearance, their best under Willard.

Ad

He played all 36 games during the season, leading the Terrapins in scoring with a 16.5 points average while also contributing 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals.

What makes Queen’s NBA potential interesting is his skill set, as he is not just a typical post player; he can handle the ball, pass and stretch the floor, showing versatility not common with his size.

Despite that, he remains a late lottery to mid-first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. While some mock drafts initially placed him in the top 10, his stock has slightly fallen after the NBA Combine, where his athleticism and shooting were questioned.

Ad

Kevin Willard addresses his relationship with Maryland fans

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Maryland at Florida - Source: Imagn

After a solid season, Kevin Willard left Maryland, joining Villanova, and that appeared to sever his relationship with the Terrapins fans. The coach is not lost on how Maryland fans feel about him right now.

Ad

"I know it turned out ugly, but I love the place," Willard told Hoops HQ. "It's a great place. I like the fan base. I know they hate me, but I loved living there. I loved everything about it."

His last days at Maryland saw him criticize the program for not allocating a significant portion of its NIL funds to basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here