“If he was European and white, he’d be first pick”: Ex-Maryland HC Kevin Willard makes bold claim for Derik Queen

Former Maryland coach Kevin Willard made a bold statement about Derik Queen ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. On Tuesday, Willard strongly backed his former player, claiming Queen would have been viewed differently if he were white and from Europe.
“If Derik Queen was European and white, he’d be the first pick in the NBA draft,” Willard said.
It shows how highly Willard rates Queen’s game, having coached him for a season at Maryland. Queen had a solid freshman year at Maryland, with the 6-foot-10 forward fulfilling the hype after a successful high school career at Montverde Academy.
He helped the Terrapins to a 27-9 record in the 2024-25 season, while they finished second in the Big Ten with a 14-6 record. Queen showed flashes of why scouts are interested in his potential, leading Maryland to a Sweet 16 appearance, their best under Willard.
He played all 36 games during the season, leading the Terrapins in scoring with a 16.5 points average while also contributing 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals.
What makes Queen’s NBA potential interesting is his skill set, as he is not just a typical post player; he can handle the ball, pass and stretch the floor, showing versatility not common with his size.
Despite that, he remains a late lottery to mid-first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. While some mock drafts initially placed him in the top 10, his stock has slightly fallen after the NBA Combine, where his athleticism and shooting were questioned.
Kevin Willard addresses his relationship with Maryland fans
After a solid season, Kevin Willard left Maryland, joining Villanova, and that appeared to sever his relationship with the Terrapins fans. The coach is not lost on how Maryland fans feel about him right now.
"I know it turned out ugly, but I love the place," Willard told Hoops HQ. "It's a great place. I like the fan base. I know they hate me, but I loved living there. I loved everything about it."
His last days at Maryland saw him criticize the program for not allocating a significant portion of its NIL funds to basketball.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here