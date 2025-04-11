"If she doesn't go in round one, we ride": College hoops fans react as LSU star Aneesah Morrow gets formally invited to the 2025 WNBA draft

Aneesah Morrow is officially heading to the WNBA. The WNBA's official Instagram account formally invited the LSU star on Friday to Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft.

"From Baton Rouge, LA to @TheShedNY🗽Aneesah Morrow is officially invited to the 2025 #WNBADraft," the WNBA post was captioned.

College basketball fans took to the comments to share their reactions to the news. Many predicted that Morrow will be a first round draft pick.

"If she doesn't go in round one, we ride."

An IG user says South Carolina fans will "ride" for Morrow

"Y'all happy now? They finally announced her. But honestly, she's a first round pick, no question."

A comment says Morrow will be a first round pick

"This really the #2 pick in the draft hands down."

A fan says Morrow will be the No. 2 pick in the WNBA Draft

"Def a round 1 pick!!"

An IG user says Morrow will be a first round pick in the WNBA Draft

Others hyped up the LSU star as well.

"LET'S GO NEES💜💛💜💛"

A fan shows love to Morrow

"😍🫶🏿🤞🏿🥳THE ONE & ONLY DOUBLE DOUBLE MACHINE, MS. MORROW"

An IG user calls Morrow a "double double machine"

What Aneesah Morrow brings to the WNBA

As fans speculated in the comments of the WNBA's Instagram post, Morrow will most likely be a first round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Most mock drafts have the forward going No. 4 or No. 5 overall. The Washington Mystics have the No. 4 pick and the Golden State Valkyries have the No. 5 pick. Either team could benefit from Morrow's extensive skill set.

Morrow has spent the past two seasons at LSU after beginning her college career with two years at DePaul. She was a solid contributer in her first season with the Tigers but really stepped up in Angel Reese's absence this year.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-UCLA Bruins vs LSU Lady Tigers - Source: Imagn

Reese, who was drafted No. 7 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, was an essential piece of LSU's success in her two seasons at the University. Morrow's performance this year allowed the Tigers to continue to thrive without Reese.

In her senior season, Morrow led the nation in rebounds per game, with 13.5, and double doubles, with 30. She bettered her draft stock in the NCAA Tournament.

The forward recorded a double double in three of four March Madness games, including a dominant 30-point and 19-rebound showing in LSU's Sweet 16 win over the Wolfpack.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-UCLA Bruins vs LSU Lady Tigers - Source: Imagn

Morrow is a consistent performer with rebounding excellence. Her skill set should translate nicely to the league.

