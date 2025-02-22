“If a kid wants to leave, I’d rather they leave in November”: When Geno Auriemma explained his stern mentality about coaching his best players

Geno Auriemma has rewritten the record book in women's college basketball. So when the legendary UConn coach talks strategy, many rush to listen. Along with Tennessee legend Pat Summitt, Auriemma essentially created the blueprint for college hoops dominance. But the UConn boss has been candid about his struggles with the new NIL-centric college hoops environment.

Auriemma delved deep into his approach in an extensive 2019 interview on "What Drives Winning". His frankness on player retention is impressive.

Geno Auriemma on readjusting work habits or expectations

"I've never been afraid to coach my best player and if they want to leave, then leave. If a kid wants to quit, I'd rather they quit in November than in March, so I'm going to find out exactly what this kid's made of. I've had kids come to me and say, 'Coach, I want to win a national championship, I want to be an All-American, and I want to play on the Olympic team...'"

"One kid, in her sophomore year, I called her in the office and said 'Remember what you told me?' and she said yeah. I said, 'It's not going to happen, so here's your choice -change your goals or change your work habits. One of those two things, if you want to keep your goals, then you need to change, so what's it going to be?'"

Geno Auriemma's career

Auriemma was born in Italy and moved to America at age seven. He worked his way up the ranks from high school coaching to seasons as a college assistant coach. But in 1985, Auriemma was hired by UConn, a team that had only had one winning season.

In 1991, Geno Auriemma took the program to its first Final Four. In 1995, he won the school's first NCAA Tournament title. Auriemma came into an epic battle with Tennessee's Pat Summit for the top program in women's basketball. But UConn came to take over the mantle as the sport's gold standard.

Auriemma and UConn have won 11 NCAA Tournament titles and appeared in 23 Final Fours. With 1,238 career wins, Auriemma is setting a standard that will be almost impossible to ever top.

For Auriemma's talk of being tough with players, a lot of women's hoops' legends have come to prominence under his coaching. Auriemma can claim 17 multi-time All-Americans. Legends like Maya Moore, Rebecca Lobo, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, and even current star Paige Bueckers decided to stick with Auriemma and UConn. In fact, Bueckers leaves the Huskies with a shot to add to their coach's resume.

