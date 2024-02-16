“If it don't make money, it don't make sense” - Angel Reese drops bold verdict on being a businesswoman 

One of the things Angel Reese has become known for is her marketability as an athlete. The LSU player is one of the most marketable female athletes in college sports, making a lot of money.

In the last year, Reese has built an NIL portfolio, which includes some of the biggest brands in the United States. That's a testament to how her personal brand has witnessed steady growth and how she has benefited immensely from that.

It seems that the basketball star is serious when it comes to making money. In a recent Instagram story, she posted one of her photoshoots for the Women's Health magazine, where she presented herself as a businesswoman, captioning it:

“If it don't make money, it don’t make sense. Period. #GenerationalWealth”

Angel Reese Instagram story

What’s the value of Angel Reese’s NIL?

Angel Reese has an NIL value of $1.7 million according to On3. The LSU star witnessed significant growth in her brand endorsement deals after leading the Tigers to the national title in 2023. A year down the line, she's nearing an astonishing $2 million in NIL.

Bayou Barbie has inked an endorsement deal with many brands across the United States over the last year, showcasing her marketability following the national championship success. She remains highly sought after by brands across the country.

Reese has endorsement deals with Playstation, Amazon, Airbnb, Reebok, SI Swimsuit, Starry, Tampax and ZOA Energy, all of them signed after winning the national championship in 2023. Other NIL deals for the LSU star include Sonic, Bose, Campus Ink and Mielle Organics, among others.

Her latest sponsorship deal is with Beats by Dre, which was inked in January. Angel Reese continues to get bigger and better in the booming world of NIL as she nears the end of her senior season in college basketball.

Is Angel Reese the most valuable female athlete in college sports?

While Angel Reese has a mouthwatering NIL valuation, she doesn't lead the way among female athletes in college sports. That position belongs to LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has been a sensation in collegiate athletics and on social media in the last few years.

Dunne has an NIL valuation of $3.5 million and is third among all college athletes, behind only USC’s Bronny James and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Reese follows Dunne as the second most valuable female athlete in college sports, while her teammate Flau'jae Johnson rounds up the top-three.