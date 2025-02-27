"If NIL is the problem, then I can help": $55.8M worth James Harden supports alma mater Arizona State with six-figure donation

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden supported his alma mater, Arizona State, by donating a six-figure amount to its NIL program in April 2024. The exact amount remains undisclosed.

The $55.8 million point guard (according to Forbes) reflected on his decision to contribute part of his NBA earnings to his former school in an interview with Front Office Sports on Wednesday.

"NIL nowadays is the most important thing because kids want to be compensated for their play and their work ... which makes sense," he said.

"I wanted to be a part of helping the team and the school get players because we are a very, very great program and a great school and if NIL is the problem, then I can help with that."

Coach Bobby Hurley has highlighted Harden's impact on his basketball program, saying the former NBA MVP has not only helped the school financially but has also made a difference by staying involved with the program. He noted that the NBA star regularly meets with new rosters each year, passing on his elite basketball knowledge.

"It's not only the financial, James has been giving his time," he said. "And his willingness to be around the players, he can be in his offseason on an island somewhere or just working on his game in LA - he carves out time every year to come back and see the new team, be around the guys and share his experiences with them."

"Its more than a financial, an investment in trying to help young men and he's such a role model to our guys."

James Harden's contribution helped Arizona State land Jayden Quaintance

Jayden Quaintance, one of the most talented forwards in the 2024 recruiting class, had originally committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. However, when John Calipari surprised the college basketball world by accepting the head coaching job at Arkansas, the 6-foot-9 forward backed out of his commitment.

At the time, Quaintance was being pursued by teams including Ohio State, Missouri, Louisville and Memphis. However, just 20 days after Calipari’s departure, Arizona State landed the highly sought-after recruit — thanks in part to Harden’s contributions.

Quaintance is averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He leads the team in rebounds and blocks while shooting 52.5%.

