“If Purdue gets him, we natty favs”: Fans react as 6’8 senior John Camden shortlists six schools

Six teams across the Division I circuit will now battle for the 6-foot-8 forward John Camden. Delaware Blue Hens senior entered the transfer portal after a year with the program and has narrowed down his choices to six schools - Grand Canyon, Purdue, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU and California.

Tipton Edits covered the news, posting it for CBB fans on its Instagram handle.

Purdue fans stormed the post, making up most of the comment section to encourage John Camden to join the Boilermakers in the transfer portal:

"If purdue gets him we natty favs right," a fan said.

"He definitely matches the Purdue vibe," another fan said.

"Heyyy theres a nice school called pursue," one fan said.

More program loyalists joined in:

"Looks like Purdue. Would be a fool to go to any of those other schools.," a fan said.

"🚂 🚂 🚂 CHOO CHOO," another fan said.

"Yea Blue Hen. Pick the Boilers 🖤💛🖤💛," one fan said.

Purdue fans urge Camden to join the Boilermakers | via tiptonedits/ig

John Camden is coming off a career year with the Delaware Blue Hens

John Camden joined Delaware after spending a year with Memphis and two seasons with Virginia Tech. However, he participated in just 38 games in these years, starting in zero contests and attempting less than 55 shots in total.

Camden had his breakout party in the 2024-25 season, posting a career-best season. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals on 46.9% shooting. He was the first scoring option for the Blue Hens and led them in offense and boards last in the 2024-25 season.

His individual success achievements also translated to program success. Delaware's regular season was filled with major hiccups, but the roster was able to come together during the Coastal Athletic Association tournament slate. The team made it to the championship game but failed to earn the NCAA bid, falling short 76-72 to UNC Wilmington.

John Camden also elevated his game during these elimination games, averaging 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 16 of 32 3-pointers and 50% overall shooting. His career-best of 36 points on 73.3% efficiency also came during this stretch.

