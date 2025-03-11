“If there’s going to be a winner, why not us?”- Dawn Staley fired up after South Carolina clinches SEC title

South Carolina dominated Texas 64-45 on Sunday to secure yet another SEC Tournament championship. Coach Dawn Staley, after - Carolina's ninth title in 11 years, addressed the reality of competition with a pointed rhetorical question.

“It’s unfortunate that there’s only one winner,” Staley said. “If there’s going to be a winner, why not us?”

The Gamecocks (30-3) closed the regular season on a four-game win streak. They are now No. 2 in the AP Top 25 after dethroning then-No. 1 Texas.

Following the victory, Staley praised her players' consistency.

“They are young people that come down here and perform to a high standard every single time they step on the floor and for that I am super proud of them,” Staley said, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

Staley remains undefeated (5-0) in SEC title games against Texas head coach Vic Schaefer, dating back to his time at Mississippi State. She also admitted she was "shocked" to learn her team was projected as a No. 2 seed entering the tournament.

South Carolina’s grueling schedule featured 13 games against AP Top 25 teams — two more than any other ranked program. Their latest triumph further cements their dominance heading into the postseason.

With March Madness approaching, Dawn Staley made a strong case for her team's NCAA tournament seeding, emphasizing their grueling schedule. The 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament tips off with the First Four on March 19.

Staley explained that their schedule was deliberately crafted to earn a No. 1 seed, possibly the No. 1 overall:

"Did we have a bad game at Connecticut? Sure. But don't discount what we did all season long. Don't do that." Staley said.

ESPN’s Charlie Creme reportedly reassured her that the No. 1 seed was "solidified."

Before joining South Carolina, Dawn Staley spent eight seasons at Temple University, compiling a 172-80 record.

