“Iffy move on his part,” “Hope he can hoop”: College fans react to Rice transfer Iffy Ufochukwu committing to Duke for 2025-26 season

Iffy Ufochukwu, a transfer from the Rice Owls, has joined Duke for the 2025-26 season, and the move has sparked reactions among college basketball fans. The announcement was made on Wednesday, coming as a surprise to many and prompting a variety of questions.

Ad

The transfer portal and Duke nation accounts announced this move via a collaborative post on Instagram, and fans filled the comments with questions and their thoughts.

Ad

Trending

“He literally didn’t touch the court at Rice what tf makes u think he’s gonna touch it at Duke,” a user wrote.

“Iffy move on his part,” another user wrote.

“this was not an iffy decision,” another comment read.

“hope he can hoop,” someone else asked.

College fans react to Rice transfer Iffy Ufochukwu committing. Credit: IG/@transferportal and thedukenation

However, there were others who encouraged the center and were less negative about the move.

Ad

“It’s never too late to be what you might have been,” a user wrote.

“Don’t ever let anyone dull your sparkle,” another user wrote.

College fans react to Rice transfer Iffy Ufochukwu committing. Credit: IG/@transferportal and thedukenation

Ufochukwu spent two years with the Rice Owls, where he played in 25 games but had zero starts. He averaged 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per game, showing that he could be more of a depth acquisition rather than one expected to make a significant contribution.

Ad

Sophomore Patrick Ngongba II is the only true center on the Blue Devils roster, but Ufochukwu’s arrival has handed Jon Scheyer another option in that role.

The 6-foot-11 center is from Nigeria and played for Matthews Covenant Day School at the high school level, but he only started playing basketball in 2017 and has enjoyed a meteoric rise to a top program.

The Blue Devils reached the Final Four in 2024-25 but now have to rebuild for next season after losing their starters, Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor and Khaman Maluach, who all declared for the NBA draft, while Sion James is no longer eligible.

Ad

Iffy Ufochukwu becomes Duke’s second transfer signing

The Blue Devils have been relatively quiet in the transfer portal, with Ufochukwu being only their second commitment through this route.

Their first addition was highly sought-after former Washington State guard Cedric Coward, whose participation at the collegiate level next season remains uncertain, as he has also declared for the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here