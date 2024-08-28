Illinois State basketball makes bold recruiting strides as Ryan Pedon’s team bags commitment from 3 talent powerhouses

The Illinois State Redbirds secured major commitments for their 2025 roster in signing three-star recruits Tyreek Coleman, Nick Allen and Isaac Ericksen. The Redbirds finished seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference last season with an overall record of 15-16. This was slightly better than the year prior when they finished 11-21.

The three commitments are coach Ryan Pedon’s first for the 2025-26 campaign. Tyreek Coleman, a 6-foot-2 guard, led Waubonsie Valley to a 27–3 record last season and was named the DuPage Valley Conference Player of the Year. Coleman has visits scheduled to Northern Iowa and Colorado State but shared that the Illinois State Redbirds won him over and chose to commit.

“It was my No. 1, and I knew this was the place for me,” Coleman said. “But at the same time I still wanted to compare it to something else. But it was one of those things where I felt it was right, and I didn’t want to waste time and, while doing so, have another kid commit here in my spot.

"I didn’t want it to be a ‘dang moment’ and have to fall back to another school just because that’s all I have left. I knew it was right.”

Big man Nick Allen also received offers from Northern Iowa, Drake Murray State and others, but he chose to stay close to his home in Bradley, Illinois. Rather than a developmental player, Allen is accomplished and can impact the floor immediately.

“I was planning on taking more visits,” Allen said. “But after taking my visit, feeling the family atmosphere and being around the guys there and the coaches, I was inspired and was totally bought in. Coach Pedon is a great person, and I loved the view he had of my game and development.”

Illinois State's first out-of-state commit, Isaac Ericksen, could be the change maker

The 6-foot-9 power forward can create the biggest impact, as he led his Green Level High School from a 0-38 lifetime to 60-25 since his arrival. Ericksen averaged 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season.

"I chose Illinois State primarily because of the culture and belief the coaching staff has in me," Ericksen said. "The way they broke down my game and understood me as a player and person is what ultimately led to the commitment.

"I think I’m going to fit in great and be a valuable asset [by] using my versatility to have success at the next level."

This will be the beginning for Coach Pedon as he works on adding more to his roster.

