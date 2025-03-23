Illinois vs. Kentucky: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Koby Brea

No. 3 seed Kentucky found itself in a surprising position against No. 6 seed Illinois. The Wildcats were a 2.5 point underdog despite their superior seeding. But an ailing Kentucky team road a couple of big runs to an upset win over Illinois, 84-75. Kentucky will get a third matchup with Tennessee at the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Ad

Illinois vs. Kentucky Box score

Illinois

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF W. Riley 5 5 1 0 0 3 1 T. Ivisic 19 6 3 1 4 1 4 K. Jakucionis 13 5 2 0 0 6 4 T. White 8 7 0 1 1 1 3 K. Boswell 23 3 6 0 0 3 2 B. Humrichous 2 7 0 0 0 0 2 J. Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 M. Johnson Jr. 5 7 0 1 0 0 2 D. Gibbs-Lawhorn 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Ad

Trending

Kentucky

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Carr 4 6 2 3 0 1 3 A. Williams 8 10 6 1 3 1 1 O. Oweh 15 4 1 1 1 0 2 K. Brea 23 6 1 1 0 0 2 L. Butler 14 2 5 3 0 2 2 T. Noah 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. Almonor 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 B. Garrison 5 4 2 2 0 1 4 C. Chandler 6 1 0 3 0 0 3

Ad

Illinois vs. Kentucky Game Summary

Illinois jumped out to a 5-4 lead, but Kentucky scored the next nine points to take an early lead. Kentucky extended its edge to 25-13 but Illinois battled back into a competitive game. The Illini pulled within 37-32 at halftime.

Kentucky opened the second half on an impressive run, pulling out to a 47-32 advantage with a variety of scorers contributing. Illinois trimmed the lead to nine points on several occasions, but Koby Brea generally answered for Kentucky and kept the Wildcats ahead by a safe margin. Illinois cut the edge to six late in the second half, but never pulled any closer.

Ad

The Wildcats were led by Koby Brea, who had 23 points and six rebounds. Otega Oweh shook off early foul trouble to post 15 points. Lamont Butler, in his second game back after a second shoulder injury in the season, had 14 points and five assists.

The Wildcats shot 47% in victory and connected on 8-for-21 (38%) from 3-point range.

Kylan Boswell paced the Illini with 23 points and six assists. Tomislav Ivisic added 19 points and six rebounds. Kasparus Jakuciolonis tallied 13 points and five boards, but did commit six turnovers.

Ad

Illinois committed 14 turnovers while Kentucky had only five. The Illini were 9-for-32 (28%) from 3-point range.

Kentucky will advance to Indianapolis with a matchup against No. 2 seed Tennessee on Friday. The other side of the bracket features No. 1 seed Houston and No. 4 seed Purdue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here