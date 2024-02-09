"Imagine doing all of that work just to misspell decend": NCAAB fans roast Auburn over "meme" following crushing 18-point win over Alabama

College basketball fans trolled the Auburn basketball program following their 18-point win over Alabama on Wednesday.

Auburn defeated Alabama 99-81 on Wednesday. However, in their meme following the win, Auburn had a typo in their graphic, which NCAAB fans used to take a jibe at the team.

The misspelled word was decent, which fans were quick to point out.

"Imagine doing all of that work just to misspell descend. That is fucking beautiful."

"Y’all just won your Super Bowl only to type out “decend”

"All the people commenting on this saying how amazing it is just proves how down bad a fan base is that doesn’t care that someone can’t proofread because they’re in such a hurry to post something to own the bammers."

"Might need to reinvest in the English department."

Although Auburn did get the win, several fans were annoyed with the Tigers admin for posting a meme with a misspelled word.

Bruce Pearl is proud of Auburn's performance against Alabama

Following the win over the Crimson Tide, head coach Bruce Pearl was proud of how his team handled Alabama's offense.

"Alabama, they got a great team," Pearl said at the post-game press conference. "A really, really hard preparation for our coaching staff. It's what makes them so good offensively and such a dangerous team."

"I thought we did a better job keeping bodies on bodies," Pearl said. "Not getting overwhelmed on the offensive glass, not getting beat to as many 50-50 balls and we did a better job of not turning the ball over."

Jaylin Williams led Auburn to victory with 26 points and six rebounds. Johni Broome's 24 points and seven rebounds also contributed to the win.

"He (Williams) is great with his back to the basket," Pearl said. "Both he and Johni (Broome) are able to score over that right shoulder, left hand. There's no special scouting report on it, they just can. I thought we ran good action to get them close touches."

The 12th-ranked Auburn team will return to the court on Saturday to play the Florida Gators on the road. The Tigers have just eight games left in their season before the NCAA Tournament.