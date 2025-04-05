"Impeccable resume","Absolutely unreal": Fans react as Dawn Staley era in South Carolina yields major NCAA tournament results

Dawn Staley is one of the greatest coaches in college basketball. She has transformed the South Carolina Gamecocks into an iconic program. Under coach Staley's leadership, the Gamecocks have already won three NCAA Tournaments and are gunning for their fourth.

On Friday, after the Gamecocks defeated the Texas Longhorns 74-57 in the Final Four matchup and cruised their way into another championship final, fans all over social media showered praise on Staley.

"Impeccable resume," wrote a fan under SEC network's graphic.

"She really doesn't lose," another user reacted.

"Absolutely unreal. The goat," a passionate netizen shared.

"The best coach," another college hoops fan expressed.

"Staley is building a legacy," a user claimed.

"The Goat!", another netizen reacted.

The Gamecocks are back in the championship final, set to face the UConn Huskies on April 7. Many fans expect coach Staley and her team will defend their title successfully.

Dawn Staley has built a legacy at the South Carolina Gamecocks

Coach Dawn Staley has won three national championships with the Gamecocks and is now aiming for her fourth. If South Carolina manages to defend the title, they will become the first women's NCAA Champions since UConn in 2016.

Coincidentally, they will have to beat the Huskies in the final to achieve the legendary feat.

Staley joined the program in 2008, and since then, she has guided the Gamecocks to three national championships, seven Final Fours and overall 46 victories in the NCAA Tournament as a coach. She has also guided the Gamecocks to nine No. 1 seeds.

She is leaving a lasting impression on the program and building her legacy in college basketball. Her exceptional numbers will only improve from here as she signed a contract extension till the 2029-30 season in January this year. She will be earning a $4 million annual salary for the role, making her the highest paid coach in college basketball.

To understand the magnitude of coach Staley's impact, the Gamecocks had only eight wins in the NCAA Tournament before her arrival. They had never been the No. 1 seed, reached the Final Four or claimed a national title.

Dawn Staley has already secured her legacy but aims to add another milestone by leading the Gamecocks to victory over UConn in the championship final.

