“In Jon Scheyer we trust”: College hoops fans react as Washington State guard Cedric Coward commits to Duke

Former Washington State guard Cedric Coward is transferring to the Duke Blue Devils, becoming the first player to commit to head coach Jon Scheyer's squad in this transfer portal window.

As Recruits News announced the move on an Instagram post on Monday, some fans shared their trust in Scheyer as he looks to rebuild the program for next season. The head coach will have to replace three starters from last season's Final Four team.

"Duke definitely look good on you. It is a brand. Another one the brotherhood." a fan wrote.

"In Scheyer we trust 💙😈," another fan said.

"Scheyer gets who he wants 🤷🏽‍♂️," a fan added.

After the Blue Devils lost in the national semifinals in Cooper Flagg's only college basketball season, they have now gone 10 years without a national title. Duke has advanced further in the NCAA Tournament in each season under Jon Scheyer, going from the second round in 2023 to the Elite Eight last year and the Final Four this past season.

Other fans focused on what's coming to Durham next season, hoping to land some more players and stay as one of the top programs in the nation.

"Reloading! Top 5 next season for sure 😈," a fan wrote.

"Hope we land Dame Sarr or Braydon Hawthorne please both would be great but probably unlikely," a fan suggested.

"That brotherhood ain’t no joke , dame sarr next," a fan added.

This will be the third time Cedric Coward transfers. He began his college career at Division III Willamette for a year before transferring to Eastern Washington, where he played for a couple of years. The guard would move to Pullman ahead of last season.

Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game last season, but only took part in seven games before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. He is still declared for the NBA Draft, so he'll need to back out before the move becomes official.

Khaman Maluach leaves before Cedric Coward's arrival at Duke

While Cedric Coward's arrival is a big one for Jon Scheyer's squad, they will now have to replace another one of their top performers. Khaman Maluach entered the NBA Draft just before the deadline yesterday, joining Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel at the event.

Maluach, a South Sudanese national, averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game for the Final Four-bound Blue Devils.

While Coward is the first transfer to land in Durham, Scheyer's program also has commitments from recruits Cameron and Cayden Boozer, as well as Nikolas Khamenia.

