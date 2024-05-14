IN PHOTOS: $1.2M NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson dazzles in all-red Puma tracksuit via latest IG post

Flau’jae Johnson uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram where she wore an all-red tracksuit in collaboration with Puma.

She accessorized the outfit by adding a diamond-studded necklace and a watch. Apart from her vibrant outfit, the most eye-catching part was her sneakers, which were Puma Creeper Phatty Rihanna Fenty Lavender Alert.

Johnson has signed NIL deals with world-renowned brands like The Athlete’s Foot, Experian, Puma, Intuit Turbo Tax, Doritos, Papa John’s, Amazon, JBL Audio, Meta, Taco Bell, Campus Ink, Raising Cane’s and many more.

Flau’jae Johnson is one of the most famous college basketball players and has also explored her talents as a rapper.

Flau’jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith team up for new Apple Cash NIL collaboration

Former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith committed to the TCU Hornes Frogs but stayed in touch with her former squad. She recently joined hands with Flau’jae Johnson, who has a NIL valuation of $1.2 million as per On3 Sports, to collaborate on an NIL deal with Apple Cash.

The collaboration video was a playful one where Hailey Van Lith sent a snap of her messily decorated cake to Johnson. In response, Johnson sent back a snap showing unsatisfied facial expression. She also sent some money to Hailey to buy a new cake.

“Hailey…You’re a better baller…Than a baker,” wrote Johnson

The LSU star player maintains a close bond with Hailey Van Lith. When the latter received criticism for not being able to guard Caitlin Clark in the Final Four game of the NCAA tournament, Johnson came to her defense.

"You could not guard that girl for 40 minutes," Johnson said. "But she stepped up for the challenge at the end of the day. I had to follow the scouting report. Interview over! I'm out of here! Listen, I had to follow the counting report.”

There will be a possibility for fans to witness LSU and TCU play against each other. This means that once teammates now rivals can play against each other.