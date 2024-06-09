IN PHOTOS: $1.2M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson drops stylish outfit snaps after latest rap song release

An American rapper and college basketball star, Flau'jae Johnson, is gearing up to drop her highly anticipated album. Fresh off collaborations with Lil Wayne and a distribution deal with Roc Nation, she sat down with MTV's Dometi Pongo on June 6 to spill the beans about her upcoming album, scheduled to hit the shelves on June 28.

From rising to fame on "The Rap Game" to scoring an NCAA Championship with her track “Big 4” blasting in the background, Johnson, who has an NIL value of $1.2 million (per On3), recently unleashed a series of stylish outfit snaps on Instagram, accompanied by the caption:

“They Say She Ain’t A Hooper She Just Rap.”

Trending

In a heartfelt Instagram post a day ago, the LSU Tigers guard wrote:

“I am so excited to let y’all into my world. Juggling music and basketball hasn’t been the easiest journey for me, but it has definitely been the most rewarding. I love you all. This Project is gonna Change My Life and I can’t wait to experience this journey with you y’all on June 28th.”

And that's not all, Johnson also spilled the beans about her upcoming podcast in an interview with Overtime WBB.

"Yeah, I got a podcast coming out real soon," Johnson said. "And I got my project, 'Best of Both Worlds,' it dropped in June. Super soon.”

Also Read: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson gets tattooed after releasing her latest hip-hop track

Flau'jae Johnson’s inspiration to rap came from her father, Camoflauge

Flau’jae Johnson sat down for an interview with MTV's Dometi Pongo and dished out that the cover art and vocals have finally come in for her upcoming debut studio project, “Best Of Both Worlds.”

Basketball rising star is no ordinary rapper, she’s a champion, a wordsmith and a savvy businesswoman. When Pongo asked her if she had been rapping since the age of seven, she said:

“Man, I really would listen to my dad,” Johnson said. “Once I figured out my dad was a rapper, I was like, oh yeah, that's what I want to be. I want to be a rapper. I want to make music.” [Timestamp - 1:10]

Her father, the Georgia rapper Jason Johnson, also known as Camoflauge, was tragically murdered before she was born. Despite the end of his promising career, Flau'jae Johnson is determined to carry on his legacy and realize the full potential that her father was unable to achieve.

Also Read: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson embraces musical persona with new single release 'Pop It'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here