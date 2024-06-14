IN PHOTOS: $1.2M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson poses for glamorous shots to promote custom wigs

The LSU Lady Tigers star player, Flau'jae Johnson, uploaded a series of glamorous pictures on Instagram. The basketball player/rapper can be seen posing in all-black outfits.

Johnson collaborated with a hairdresser to release a custom line of wigs. Therefore, in every different picture, she is donning different types of hairstyles. From chic updos to long, curly tresses, she was seen posing in different ways as well.

The caption of her post was:

"Thrilled to announce our exciting new collaboration with klashycollection, all my custom wigs will be on the site for purchase, go get yours now."

Trending

Her latest wig line is just one of the NIL deals that have helped her amass a whopping NIL valuation of $1.2 million. Flau'jae Johnson has signed NIL deals with brands like Puma, Meta, TOGETHXR, Taco Bell, LG Electronics, POWERHANDS, Raising Cane's, etc.

Johnson also shares pictures of her stylish outfits, which garnered positive comments from her fans. The outfits are sometimes part of the collaboration deals that she endorses.

Flau'jae Johnson named the price at which she would hit the transfer portal

The LSU star player has become the face of the Lady Tigers. With Angel Reese off to the WNBA, she is next in line to dominate and command attention in the team.

However, in April Flau'jae Johnson posted a lyric from her music that said if she would be offered the right amount of money, she would contemplate transferring from LSU.

"They lovin' the way that I'm ballin," read her lyrics. "You give me 10 mil, imma jump in the portal."

Expand Tweet

Johnson is not only a talented college basketball player for Kim Mulkey's squad, but also a popular rapper who has signed a distribution deal with Roc Nation. Flau'jae Johnson is active on her social media accounts where she promotes her latest music videos and studio albums.

Johnson's debut album, 'Best of Both Worlds,' is set for a June 28 release and the LSU star shared the cover art for her first album last week.

The dynamic guard will return to women's college basketball for her third season. Fans would want to know if she will declare for the 2024 WNBA draft and follow Angel Reese's footsteps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback