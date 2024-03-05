IN PHOTOS: $203,000 NIL-valued Cameron Brink flaunts stunning silver dress via latest IG post ft. $10,000 worth Chanel flap bag

If basketball doesn't quite work out for Stanford's Cameron Brink, she could give it a go as a fashion model. The Cardinals women's hoops star posted a recent series of stunning pictures to her Instagram account of her wearing a stunning silver dress, alongside a Chanel flap bag that retails at $10,000 on OX Lux by Carousell.

This seems to be a little break the player is affording, as the Stanford Cardinal are already qualified for the Pac-12 tournament as the first seed. On Thursday, March 7th, the Cardinal will play with a yet-to-be-determined rival in their first encounter of the Pac-12 tournament.

They finished the regular season with an overall record of 26-4 and a conference mark of 15-3. Their closest chaser in the Pac-12 was the UCLA Bruins, who had a conference mark of 13-5 during the regular season. For their efforts, they are currently ranked No. 2 among the top 25 schools in the nation.

Cameron Brink's NIL valuation: $203,000

According to On3's latest valuation, which was made on October 5, Cameron Brink held a value of $203,000 in NIL deals then. Currently, no outlet has an updated figure for her valuation but it should be hovering around that number.

Her current valuation is private, but it is known that she doesn't rank among the top 100 student-athletes in NIL value, but is ranked 11th among women's college basketball players.

She has a total of 534,000 followers on all her social channels, with 369,000 on Instagram. That's complemented by 159,000 TikTok and 6,400 followers on X.

Cameron Brink's 2023-24 stats

Currently, Brink is averaging 17.9 points (Tied 62nd in the nation), 2.7 assists, and 11.9 rebounds (5th) per game. Her field goal percentage is currently at 53.8, which ranks 38th in the country.

She is widely expected to be the 2nd overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, with only Caitlin Clark being considered a better prospect than Cameron Brink.