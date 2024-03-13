IN PHOTOS: $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark shares glorious Big Ten championship moments ahead of 2024 March Madness

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes completed their three-peat after a tough overtime victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Clark recorded yet another double-double as she finished the game with 34 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds.

However, the path to the Big 10 Champions was not easy for the Hawkeyes as they found themselves trailing by 10 points in the first half. The NCAA All-Time Leading scorer struggled to find her rhythm but rose to the occasion when it mattered the most.

Caitlin Clark shares glorious Big Ten championship moments

The $3.1M NIL-valued (according to On3.com) shared some moments as she lifted the trophy after their win. Check them out below:

Friends and fans react to Caitlin Clark's post

Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi jokingly commented:

So you hate me and don't want to include me???

Teammate Kate Martin also showed her support:

Yessir❤

Hawkeyes forward Ava Jones called it business as usual:

Light work.

Enter caption

Basketball HOF and 2x USA Olympic Medalist Nancy Lieberman asked Clark to reach out to her:

These are special moments, my friend. Coach has my cell, Holla at me.

A fan welcomed Clark to the Indiana Fever who have the first pick in the WNBA Draft.

WELCOME TO INDIANA

Enter caption

Also Read: WATCH: When $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark first announced her arrival in college basketball in 2020

A new benchmark for women's basketball

The #22 Hawkeyes guard has been turning heads with her performances. Apart from her on-court displays, Clark and the Hawkeyes have seen the numbers in ticket sales and broadcast viewership skyrocket.

As per FOX Sports, women's coverage averaged 436,000 viewers compared to men's 346,000. Furthermore, there has been an impressive 66% jump in the viewership of women's basketball while men's broadcasts have increased 16%.

Expand Tweet

The game against Ohio State in which Clark became the NCAA Division I basketball's all-time leading scorer broke the viewership record with 3.3 million viewers.

Poll : Will Caitlin Clark be able to maintain the same record in the WNBA? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion