IN PHOTOS: 3 times former Washington WR Rome Odunze and GF Alannah Davidson shared love-filled moments on social media

Former Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze is on his way to the 2024 NFL draft. His popularity has attracted many fans to know more about his personal life.

The 21-year-old is in a relationship with Alannah Davidson.

The couple frequently share love-filled snaps of each other on social media. Let’s look at three of their best pictures together.

3 love-filled moments on social media from Rome Odunze and GF Alannah Davidson

#1. Rome Odunze and Alannah Davidson celebrated their third anniversary

The couple celebrated their third anniversary on March 14. They upload a series of pictures on their Instagram accounts. The pictures showed the couple enjoying peaceful picnics, a fun day at the beach and a photo shoot.

#2. A love-filled picture dump celebrating two years

Alannah posted a picture dump on her Instagram account celebrating her second anniversary with Rome Odunze. The pictures showed them celebrating Valentine’s Day. She also shared a photo taken near the Colosseum.

#3. A special post for the first anniversary

To celebrate their first anniversary, Alannah Davidson posted a photo dump and included some of their most memorable snaps from the time they spent together.

Odunze had one of his best seasons with the Huskies despite sustaining several injuries. He totaled 1,640 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Odunze's Huskies lost against Michigan in the national championship game. The 2023 Consensus All-American is ready to take his talents to the next level.

Rome Odunze is expected to be a mid-level pick in the upcoming draft. The teams that he can make the most impact on are the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears. The Giants need a talented wide receiver who can support Daniel Jones.

Which teams should pick Odunze in the 2024 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.