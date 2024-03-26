IN PHOTOS: 49ers star George Kittle poses with Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark following Sweet 16 berth in March Madness 2024

Caitlin Clark had a special guest during Iowa's second-round showdown against West Virginia at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. As the Hawkeyes fought it out with the Mountaineers on the court, San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle and his wife Claire were in attendance for the NCAA tournament game.

With Caitlin Clark playing her home game before she transitions to the WNBA, Kittle and his wife, who are former Iowa Hawkeyes athletes, came forward to support the women's basketball team in their quest for a national championship.

The 49ers TE shared a photo on social media where he and his wife posed with Caitlin Clark for a photo.

Kittle was sporting an old Iowa jersey belonging to Clarie along with a pair of yellow sneakers.

His wife, meanwhile, was flaunting an all-black apparel. When the 49ers TE was making his way to his stadium seat, he was greeted with a thunderous round of applause as he posed for several photos with his young fans.

Georga Kittle played for the Hawkeyes football team under long-term HC Kirk Ferentz.

He spent five seasons (2012-16) with the Hawkeyes, recording 737 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. The TE was then drafted by the 49ers as the 146th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft

Meanwhile, Claire Kittle played four years of college basketball with the Hawkeyes. Her athletic career, unfortunately, came to an end because of a recurring knee injury during her senior year in college.

Caitlin Clark adds another record to her name

The Iowa Hawkeyes, along with their star baller Caitlin Clark, are now one step closer to a shot at the national championship. After a nail-biting game, the Hawkeyes beat West Virginia 64-54.

Apart from the victory, Clark recently added an NCAA record to her name. She recently became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA basketball by beating Pete Maravich's record.

Now, the Iowa star also has the most points in a season in D1 women's basketball. Clark scored 32 points against West Virginia, bringing her total point tally to 1,113 points this season and breaking Kelsey Plum's previous record of 1,109 points.

The Hawkeyes, who are the No.1 seed in the Albany 2 region, are scheduled to take on the No.5 Colorado Buffaloes in the Sweet 16 round this weekend.

