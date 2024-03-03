IN PHOTOS: $910,000 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark has adorable reaction as WNBA icon Maya Moore greets Iowa star

Caitlin Clark will be playing her final home game for No. 6 Iowa (25-4, 13-4 Big Ten) when the No. 2 Ohio State (25-3, 16-1) visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday afternoon. Before the game, the senior was greeted by a special guest, WNBA legend Maya Moore.

In pictures posted by Iowa's women's basketball Instagram page, Clark, who has NIL deals worth a whopping $910,000 as per On3, was seen being interviewed before being surprised by four-time WNBA winner Moore.

Here are some snaps of the heartwarming moments between the two:

Image Credits - Iowa women's basketball Instagram

Image Credits - Iowa women's basketball Instagram

Image Credits - Iowa women's basketball Instagram

Image Credits - Iowa women's basketball Instagram

A look at Caitlin Clark's stats in the 2023-24 season so far

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is having another superb season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She is averaging 32.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game across 29 appearances this season. Defensively, she is averaging 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Clark has broken several records in her final season with the Hawkeyes, and she will want to end the regular season campaign on a high before leading the team into the postseason.

Clark can create even more NCAA history in Sunday's contest against Ohio State. She has 3,650 career points and needs 18 more to surpass LSU legend Pete Maravich and become the all-time scoring leader for NCAA men’s and women’s basketball.

How to watch Iowa vs. Ohio State? TV schedule and live stream details

The Iowa vs. Ohio State game will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans can also livestream the crunch contest on Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu Live.

Here are all the broadcast details for the Iowa-Ohio State clash:

Game: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes

Date: Sunday, March 3

Time: 1 p.m. ET | noon CT

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fubo, Sling and Hulu