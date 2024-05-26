IN PHOTOS: Alabama basketball forward Jarin Stevenson shares offseason workout snippets ahead of 2024 showdown

Alabama Crimson Tide's young sensation Jarin Stevenson has started preparing for the next season. Stevenson shared some pictures of his intense workout session on X, with a simple caption:

"Putting that work in," he wrote.

In the 2023-24 season, Stevenson averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game while shooting 41.8% from the field for Alabama. He played five NCAA Tournament games for the Crimson Tide, including the one that got them into the Final Four.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points and added 3 rebounds while shooting 63.6% from the field to secure an 89-82 victory against Clemson. Unfortunately, he went scoreless in 10 minutes as Alabama lost to eventual champions UConn.

Jarin Stevenson is one of the 195 college underclassmen who declared for the draft. He was a five-star recruit in the 2024 class, but he reclassified to 2023 and joined Alabama as a 17-year-old.

However, it is still not clear whether or not he will participate in the draft. He has until May 29 to withdraw his name and return to Alabama. According to Blake Byler of Sports Illustrated, he is expected to return to Alabama next season.

Why Jarin Stevenson chose Alabama

Jarin Stevenson is a North Carolina native and attended Seaforth High School. He was also ranked No. 13 in 2024, coming in as the No. 1 power forward in the country.

According to ESPN, Stevenson said that his reason for choosing Alabama over North Carolina and Virginia was their facilities and style of play.

"They have great people and facilities," Stevenson said. "I like their NBA-style offense. Coach [Nate] Oats is really into analytics. He makes team decisions based on percentages. I like that. Numbers don't lie."

Jarin Stevenson is a sensational talent and continues to show growth in his game. He is extremely versatile at both ends of the court and is effective on the post, facing toward or away from the basket. Whether he continues his development at Alabama next season or makes the jump to the NBA remains to be seen.