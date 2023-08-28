In Photos: Angel Reese and boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher share fun time together amid rumors of her celebrity status on the LSU campus

The Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese, has been on a roll recently. Reese is living her best life, as this summer has been nothing short of a roller coaster for the 21-year-old.

Reese has millions of followers on her Instagram, and the LSU star's stories are one way to be updated with her day-to-day life. As most of her fans know, she has been dating Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher.

The couple has been dating for more than half a year, and have been posting pictures of the two having fun, on their social media handles. They even went on their first vacation together, having a lot of fun in the Caribbean.

Reese recently posted another story with Fletcher, as the two took mirror selfies.

Angel Reese (Credits: Instagram)

Angel Reese also posted a picture tagging Florida State University's location. Although Reese is probably at FSU to meet Fletcher, the Bayou Barbie also has off-court business, promoting various companies and brands, as her popularity continues to rise.

LSU and Florida State will play their season-opening football game on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers will look to gear up for the upcoming season

The 2023-24 season schedule has been released, and the Tigers have marked their calendars. Reese and company will play Colorado on Nov. 6 in their season opener. Following their championship run and incredible recruiting haul, Reese and the Tigers are heavy favorites this year as well.

Defeating the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes in April, the Tigers have a great chance to repeat a national title. Reese is now a senior and will be playing her final season of college basketball. She is also projected to be a top five pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

LSU vs. Iowa

The following season will feature, arguably the top two women's college basketball players, Clark and Reese, as they try to lead their teams to the promised land. Reese will have a shot at repeating the title, whereas her rival will look to finally add a championship under the Hawkeyes' belt.

It will be interesting to see this much-awaited season, moreover, the star players, including Reese and Clark, will look to maintain their position among other players in the 2024 draft class.