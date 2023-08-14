In Photos: Angel Reese and CamRon Fletcher Share Their Jamaican Off-Roading Adventures on IG

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher have been sharing their amazing adventures as they enjoy their trip to Jamaica. So far into the offseason, Reese has been all over the internet, as the 21-year-old continues to make waves off the court.

The Bayou Barbie has been in a relationship with Florida State Seminoles forward for more than six months. The couple is enjoying itsr first vacation together in Jamaica. Reese posted a story on Instagram, showing an offroad adventure with her boyfriend. The couple was on what seemed to be an offroad motorbike.

She also posted many pictures. The LSU Tiger keeps her followers updated on her Instagram and X, posting pictures of her everyday life.

The couple have been on the island for about three days.

Angel Reese will have a shot at back-to-back title wins

Reese led the Tigers to their first women's college basketball title. She put up great numbers during the season, and even better during the tournament.

Having a better squad this year, the Tigers have a great shot at repeating. Their rivals, on the other hand, the Hawkeyes have already kicked off their preseason warmups as they tour Europe, playing international teams.

Angel Reese is one of the most anticipated prospects for the 2024 WNBA draft, being a projected top five pick.

Reese probably had the best summer of her life, as her name skyrocketed off the court, with all sorts of NIL deals. But she'll have a lot of expectations on her shoulders as a senior. There have been many predictions for next season, with fans expecting the same performance from Reese.

It will be interesting to see how Reese's final college basketball season turns out. Until then, Angel will have to put in the work to prove her worth yet again.