In Photos: Caitlin Clark's glamorous day out from Italy sends positive vibes across the CBB world: "You girls are gorgeous"

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes have been spending some quality time in the Italian city of Naples. The Hawkeyes are in town for their foreign tour, which sees the Iowa women's basketball team play three games against local clubs.

On Sunday, Iowa played its first game against the Naples-based basketball team, The Slammers, winning the game 116-46. The Hawkeyes will now travel to Croatia for their next two games.

While Caitlin Clark and Co. await departure from Italy, the team decided to spend a few more days exploring the beautiful city of Naples. Before their first game, Clark and her teammates shared pictures on their social media as they visited monuments and took an interest in the Italian tradition.

On Monday, Clark shared a post with teammates Kylie Feuerbach, Sydney Affolter, Jada Gyamfi and Taylor McCabe from Amalfi Coast in southern Italy.

Fans adored the 2023 AP Player of the Year and her Hawkeyes teammates, pouring wholesome comments on her Instagram post. She's been updating her fans through her Instagram stories since the day the Hawkeyes left for their foreign tour.

While Caitlin Clark and the team enjoy their time in Naples, their game plan and preparation for the next season are going as well. The Hawkeyes had a fantastic first game of their international tour as the players, under the watchful eyes of coach Lisa Bluder, got rid of some on-court rust.

Caitlin Clark is back like she never left

The first game against The Slammers was a one-sided competition. The Hawkeyes prevailed 116-46, winning by a 70-point margin.

Clark was the top scorer and finished with 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 40% from beyond the arc and making 45% of her field goals. Apart from that, six other Hawkeyes finished the game with double digits.

Iowa will now look forward to playing the Croatian club KK Tresnjevka 2009 on Aug. 11.

The Hawkeyes, recovering from a championship game loss, will look to win it all the next season. The Angel Reese-led LSU Tigers got the best of Caitlin Clark and Iowa in April, but the Hawkeyes have a great chance of winning the national title next year.

Caitlin Clark has received a lot of praise from fans, critics, and coaches. Recently, Clark met Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin in Italy, and the two admired each other's personalities.

Being the projected number-one pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark has maintained the top position against other competitors. As she enters her senior year, it will be interesting to see whether Clark performs like she always has and, better, lead her team to a national title.