IN PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer’s sons Cayden and Cameron sporting Duke merch on their unofficial visit to Jon Scheyer’s Blue Devils

Former NBA player Carlos Boozer's sons Cameron and Cayden Boozer have not committed to a college program yet. However, the two wore Duke uniforms on their chests during their unofficial visit to Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils. The twins sit in the top 20 players in their class.

Cameron is next year's top recruit, while Cayden's rankings sit near the top 20. The Blue Devils posted a photo of the twins dressed up in Duke's merchandise while their mother, CeCe Boozer, rocked the program's letterman jacket.

Ryan Lommen, who consistently covers the Blue Devils, shared more pictures from the day as the twins broke into their possible Duke jerseys.

Interestingly, Jon Scheyer scheduled a Pro Devils Weekend during the coveted prospects’ visit to the campus. Icons like Shane Battier, Dereck Lively II, Mike Krzyzewski, Jay Bilas, RJ Barrett and others were present in the vicinity on the same weekend alongside present-day Blue Devils.

Boozer twins will visit more colleges this month

After Duke, the Boozer twins will embark on two more unofficial visits to promising programs, Florida and Miami. They will visit the Florida Gators this weekend, on September 7, and the Hurricanes on September 11.

The two programs officially hosted the twins last year near the end of fall, just like the Blue Devils. However, multiple visits do not guarantee they will commit to one of these programs.

Cayden and Cameron also visited the Kentucky Wildcats last year in September. The Cats were led by John Calipari at the time, who has now shifted bases to Arkansas this season. There has not been a significant development between the recruits and the university since a coaching change occurred this offseason.

One explanation could be the Wildcats' new coach, Mark Pope's aggressive approach to the transfer portal. The Wildcats have no returning scholarship players this year, requiring the program to rely on transfers. Conversations between the Wildcats and the twins may rekindle during the season.

Unlike other top recruits in the nation, the twins have not declared a time frame for their college decision.

