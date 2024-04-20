IN PHOTOS: Duke star Kyle Filipowski announces engagement with GF Caitlin Hutchinson via adorable IG post

Duke standout Kyle Filipowski is celebrating the fourth-month anniversary of a momentous occasion in his life, and it isn't something that happened on the basketball court. On Thursday, the Blue Devils star and his fiancee, Caitlin Hutchinson, posted pictures to their Instagram accounts, apparently clicked just after Filipowski had proposed to her.

"Forever ♾️," Filipowski wrote.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson added the following caption to the heartwarming post:

"Four months since the happiest yes I’ll ever say 💍🤍."

Caitlin Hutchinson, 26, was born in Alabama on Sept. 17, 1997, and was reportedly working in the medical industry in 2023 as an executive assistant at Intelerad Medical System, with her previously having roles at the Alabama Hearing Association. The social media handles of the couple show them dating since around March of 2022.

Where could Kyle Filipowski end up in the NBA draft?

Kyle Filipowski declared for the 2024 NBA draft alongside fellow Blue Devil Jared McCain on April 12. Both of them are expected to be certifiable first-round picks, per Yahoo Sports' mock draft. Filipowski led Duke in the 2023-24 season in points per game, with an average of 16.0 and a 56% field goal percentage from inside the arc.

Kyle Filipwski's stock in the NBA draft could've tanked after he suffered an injury in a court-storming incident during a game against Wake Forest late in the season. Nonetheless, he demonstrated his resilience by coming back to play against Louisville just four days later. He's expected to go above the No. 14 pick by Yahoo Sports.

In a farewell message to Blue Devils fans, he wrote:

"Thank you, Duke Nation. Your unwavering encouragement and belief in me have fueled my determination to reach this point. Whether you've cheered for me from the stands, followed my career online, or simply sent positive vibes my way, please know that your support has meant the world to me."

He also took time to thank his coaches and teammates and to highlight their role in helping him achieve success.

