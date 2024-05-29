IN PHOTOS: Former Iowa star Gabbie Marshall shares friend's bachelorette in cut-out blue dress

Former Iowa star Gabbie Marshall will pursue her postgraduate studies and will not come back to play basketball. But her departure from the team does not mean that fans won't admire her latest posts on Instagram.

This time Marshall wowed her fans in an electric blue cut-out dress with a slight slit on one side of the dress. She posed with her friends, who had met to celebrate the bachelorette party of one of her friends, Megan.

The bride-to-be wore white outfits in every picture. In one of the snaps, Gabbie wore a green-sequinned dress, while Megan Meyer, who is the fiancée of Jack Campbell, a Detroit Lions linebacker, wore a full-sleeved, white-sequinned dress. The caption of the post was:

"Such a fun weekend celebrating this beautiful bride!! 💙💙"

"Megs - I hope you felt so special and loved & we can’t wait to get you married soon! So much love for you bestie 🤍🍾"

Marshall's former teammates, Kylie Feuerbach and Jada Gyamfi, also commented on the post:

"GORGEOUS LADIES"

"Prettiest😍😍"

Image Credit: @gabbie.marshall

Gabbie Marshall said goodbye to her fans via an Instagram post

After spending five years with the team and becoming one of the key players on the roster, Marshall looked back on the exciting years that she spent at the university. Gabbie Marshall posted a series of pictures with an emotional caption.

"I have had lots of time to reflect on all the incredible memories I have made, opportunities I have been given, people I have met, and friendships that will last forever because of the game of basketball. It has been my whole life for the past 18 years, I appreciate all the highs and lows, lessons I have learned and everything in between."

"Thank you Iowa and Hawkeye Nation for being my home away from home, for showing me so much love and support & for giving me the best ending to the sport that has shaped my life."

Gabbie Marshall ended her career as the first and the only player in Iowa women's basketball history to record 200 three-pointers and 200 steals.

