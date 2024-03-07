IN PHOTOS: Former SB champ Antonio Brown crashes UCF vs Houston game with comical sign after Caitlin Clark controversy

Former NFL wideout Antonio Brown was in attendance at CFE Arena when the No. 1 Houston Cougars beat the UCF Knights 67-59 on Wednesday. The Super Bowl LV winner managed to grab the spotlight even though the top basketball team in the country was in action.

Following the game, Brown was pictured holding up a placard with a sign that read "CTESPN," as he continued to promote his podcast. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is reportedly set to host a podcast with Chandler Jones, which is currently in the works.

Here are some more photos of Brown, who interacted with fans, at the CFE Arena:

Image via AB4 X (formerly Twitter)

Brown also took to X to express his delight at watching UCF and hinted that he might get season tickets to watch the program. He is reportedly a big fan of Knights coach Johnny Dawkins.

As per reports, Dawkins might be recruiting Brown's son, Antonio Brown Jr. at UCF.

Antonio Brown's controversial post for Cailin Clark after Iowa star breaks NCAA record

Former NFL wideout Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA scoring record on Sunday night against the Ohio State Buckeyes, when she surpassed Pete Maravich's previous record of 3,667 points. She now sits at the top of the scoring charts with 3,685 points.

While Clark received plenty of praise and plaudits, the most unusual congratulatory message came from Antonio Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowler took to X and wrote:

"Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming all-time leading scorer."

However, the message was accompanied by a GIF of actor Mel Gibson with long, flowing hair.

Fans were then quick to slam Brown, as many felt that he was disrespecting Clark, while others were simply confused regarding the context of the post.