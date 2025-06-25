In Photos: Former SC Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley flexes LSU threads ahead of debut for Kim Mulkey 

Former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley once again showcased her commitment to LSU. She transferred to the Tigers in April after two seasons with the Gamecocks.

Fulwiley shared a series photos of herself in her LSU uniform ahead of her debut for Kim Mulkey's team. She also implied that her time with her former team made her a "monster" player.

"Glad that i been through a lot it made me ah monster 👹…… year 3 otw💫," Fulwiley wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Fulwiley joined the Tigers after helping the Gamecocks win the postseason conference tournament and reach the 2025 women's national championship. However, South Carolina lost the title to UConn.

In the previous season, Fulwiley helped the Gamecocks win the SEC Tournament and national championship.

Gamecocks HC Dawn Staley calls MiLaysia Fulwiley a "generational talent"

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley reacted to her former player, MiLaysia Fulwiley, joining SEC rivals LSU. Staley was asked about her initial reaction to Fulwiley entering the portal.

"I think she's going to have a promising career," Staley said on May 22, via "The Breakfast Club." "I do think she's a generational talent − that will leave never. She does things on a basketball court that I've never seen a woman do. She will continue to do that, and we will continue to be happy for her except for the one or two times we have to play (LSU)."

A key member of Staley's team, Fulwiley made more impact from the bench. She started only three of her 77 games for the Gamecocks, but averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes per game.

There were speculations that she had a rift with the coach, which forced her to enter the transfer portal. However, Staley's comment made it clear that she had no ill will against her former player.

Fulwiley, who was named SEC Sixth Player of the Year last season, will be part of a stacked LSU roster, headlined by Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson. However, to Staley, Fulwiley will always be a Gamecock.

Nonyelum Ossai



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

